BPD launches new recruitment campaign

BALTIMORE — The state's largest police agency has launched a new recruitment campaign, offering signing bonuses and relocation incentives.

Baltimore Police Department's new initiative - "Baltimore is Ready. Are You?" - is being promoted on billboards, radio and digital ads, and social media.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement:

If you have a passion for helping people and a commitment to justice, we want you on our team. Our department is one of the fastest growing models for the way to do policing in the 21st century, and we invite new members to join us and be part of something bigger.

Police officers can get a $10,000 signing bonus, a $12,000 relocation incentive, and $5,000 in student loan help for new hires.

That's on top of a salary ranging from $64,416 to $121,645.

But the campaign hopes to increase hiring for positions across the board.

The agency said it hired 160 officers last year, which is up 37 percent from 2023, and has already hired more than 35 so far this year.

It also saw a 43 percent increase in the hiring of professional members, getting 143 new employees last year.

Mayor Brandon Scott called the campaign "a key part of our public safety strategy."

More information is at joinbaltimorepd.org .