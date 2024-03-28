BPD launches citywide traffic enforcement initiative, through August

BALTIMORE — An uptick in driving violations, illegal parking, "serious vehicle crashes and road rage incidents" is prompting Baltimore police to focus more on citywide traffic enforcement through this summer.
Police Commissioner Richard Worley announced today that BPD will start a special traffic enforcement initiative March 29.
The initiative will run through August 16.
The "holistic" approach to reduce fatal crashes will focus on areas that have seen the most serious accidents in the past three years.
Worley says each police district will have two or three locations that will get special attention.
There'll be an increased focus on traffic violations, sobriety checkpoints (done with the help of partner agencies), and citations given to violators.
Worley said in a statement:
I am very concerned by the increase in motorists violating traffic laws and parking illegally, serious vehicle crashes and road rage incidents. These actions jeopardize public safety for everyone who uses the roadways. If you are going to drive on city streets, you need to obey the rules of the road.