BPD launches citywide traffic enforcement initiative, through August

BALTIMORE — An uptick in driving violations, illegal parking, "serious vehicle crashes and road rage incidents" is prompting Baltimore police to focus more on citywide traffic enforcement through this summer.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley announced today that BPD will start a special traffic enforcement initiative March 29.

The initiative will run through August 16.

The "holistic" approach to reduce fatal crashes will focus on areas that have seen the most serious accidents in the past three years.

Worley says each police district will have two or three locations that will get special attention.

There'll be an increased focus on traffic violations, sobriety checkpoints (done with the help of partner agencies), and citations given to violators.

Worley said in a statement: