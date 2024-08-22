Watch Now
BPD investigating whether biker clubhouse fire is retaliation to Sunday's mass shooting

Mike Seitz, WMAR
BALTIMORE — A fire broke out Wednesday night at an East Baltimore building close to where a mass shooting took place over the weekend.

The building which caught fire in the 1300 block of N. Spring Street is often used as a clubhouse by a local motorcycle group.

Last Sunday the motorcycle club held a cookout at a nearby park bordering Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School.

Residents in the Oliver neighborhood claim bikers were using cones to block off certain parts of the street for their party.

Neighbors told us this led to a parking dispute that erupted in gunfire.

A man ended up being killed with seven others wounded. So far no arrests have been made.

Although police stopped short of calling Wednesday's clubhouse fire a retaliatory act of arson, they confirmed it's something that will be looked into.

"Both investigations are ongoing," a Baltimore Police spokesperson said. "Each incident is being investigated separately; however, it is standard in all investigations, particularly those in close proximity, to determine if they are related to other crimes and determine the potential for retaliation."

