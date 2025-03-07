BPD claims compliance with consent decree on how they transport suspects

BALTIMORE — BPD reached another historic milestone with the consent decree.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley have filed a motion to terminate two sections.

These sections are related to the Transportation of Persons in Custody and Officer Assistance and Support.

If the motion is granted, this will be the first time in the consent decree's eight year history that individual sections have been terminated.

Prior to the consent decree, the Department of Justice found numerous violations with the way BPD transported people in custody. A major example of this was Freddie Gray.

Gray died after suffering injuries while in police custody.

The consent decree made BPD overhaul its transportation policies. More than a year after it was found in compliance of this section of the consent decree, BPD published a self assessment through audits and vehicle inspections.

BPD also improved their support for officers, namely checking on their mental health and well-being.

“This is an historic day for our City,” stated Scott. “When I became Mayor, one of my first priorities was to see the transformative work of the Consent Decree through to its completion. Today, we can finally begin to see the finish line take shape for the dissolution of the Consent Decree. I give my gratitude to the men and women of the BPD who have made this happen.”

The City and DOJ have filed joint motions asking the Court to find BPD in sustained compliance with these sections of the Consent Decree and await a ruling at the next public hearing on April 17.