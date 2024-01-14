BPD, ATF investigating remnants of 'potentially exploded devices'

BALTIMORE — An investigation between Baltimore City Police and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is underway after remnants of exploded devices were found in East Baltimore.

The discovery was made just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of Guilford Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found the remnants of two potentially exploded devices.

A third device, which police believed was unexploded, was located after a quick canvass of the scene.

Police say the scene is safe and no injuries or damages to property were reported.

There are no threats to the area or the public.