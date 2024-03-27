BPD asking for help to identify man connected to NE Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for help in identifying the man in the flyer above.

He is connected to a recent shooting.

It happened on Sunday March 17th around 5:05am in the 4800 block of Belair Road.

Investigators say that he last appeared running south on Belair Road towards Moravia Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Baltimore Police Department- Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous text tip by visiting the MCS website.