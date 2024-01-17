BPD announces significant consent decree achievement

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they've reached a significant milestone related to the 2017 consent decree with the United States Department of Justice.

City officials on Wednesday touted strides specifically in the areas of in-custody transport safety and officer support.

On Tuesday both parties filed a joint motion in federal district court seeking approval to declare the police department in "full and effective compliance" with those two key aspects.

According to the DOJ, an independent monitor issued a report on December 29 finding the department in compliance.

If a judge agrees to grant the motion, Baltimore Police would have to maintain both provisions for a year before they can officially be removed as part of the consent decree.

The consent decree was implemented following a DOJ investigation into the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died while being transported inside a police van.

As result the police department overhauled its fleet, adding new passenger safety equipment and updated policies.

Now all police transports are tracked, including any injuries suffered by detainees.

During a 17-month period the independent monitor reported over 16,000 transports and just 11 injuries.

Below is a more in depth list provided by the DOJ of changes made by the police department