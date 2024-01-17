BPD announces significant consent decree achievement

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they've reached a significant milestone related to the 2017 consent decree with the United States Department of Justice.
City officials on Wednesday touted strides specifically in the areas of in-custody transport safety and officer support.
On Tuesday both parties filed a joint motion in federal district court seeking approval to declare the police department in "full and effective compliance" with those two key aspects.
According to the DOJ, an independent monitor issued a report on December 29 finding the department in compliance.
If a judge agrees to grant the motion, Baltimore Police would have to maintain both provisions for a year before they can officially be removed as part of the consent decree.
The consent decree was implemented following a DOJ investigation into the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died while being transported inside a police van.
As result the police department overhauled its fleet, adding new passenger safety equipment and updated policies.
Now all police transports are tracked, including any injuries suffered by detainees.
During a 17-month period the independent monitor reported over 16,000 transports and just 11 injuries.
Below is a more in depth list provided by the DOJ of changes made by the police department
- Safe Transport Vehicles: BPD has overhauled its transport vehicles to outfit all with necessary safety equipment.
- Improved Video Recording Equipment: BPD has completed the installation of required video recording equipment and conducts and documents monthly inspections to confirm that the equipment is functioning.
- Proper Searches of Detainees: BPD has adopted policies that require searches of detainees by both the arresting officer and the transporting officer to protect the safety of the detainee during transport.
- Improved Data Collection: BPD has implemented a new records management system to streamline data collection, analysis and review. BPD now tracks important data, like whether a detainee reported an injury or medical distress, needed to be transported with individuals of the same sex or gender identity or required an accommodation for their medical equipment. The new software enables real time compliance assessment, which BPD can use to inform policy changes and identify training needs.
- Enhanced Auditing: BPD has developed an audit process to examine transport of detainees. The audit unit reviews the documentation and video recordings to determine the transporting officer’s compliance with policy. Violations of BPD policy constitute misconduct and result in referrals to BPD’s internal affairs unit for investigation.