BALTIMORE — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was critically injured.

Just before 6 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to a call for an injured child in the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.

Officers found a 1-year-old boy who had fallen from a third-story balcony.

According to police, his injuries are life-threatening, and he is at the hospital in critical condition.

Due to the child's injuries, homicide detectives are looking into this.

The investigation is ongoing.