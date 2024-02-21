Watch Now
Boyfriend charged after woman's dog is found dead in Annapolis

WMAR Staff
Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 21, 2024
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man is accused of animal abuse, after his girlfriend's dog was found dead while she was out of town, said Annapolis police.

Police responded to an apartment complex on McGuckian Street, off of West Street in Annapolis, at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 18.

The woman said her boyfriend was watching the dog while she was out of town. When she returned, she found that her dog had died two days earlier.

The woman and her boyfriend began arguing, and he allegedly hit her in the head, then left before police arrived.

The boyfriend later sent texts indicating he would harm himself; he was taken into police custody after returning to the apartment.

Anne Arundel County Animal Control collected the remains of the dog for an autopsy. The suspect could face more charges, pending the results of the autopsy.

