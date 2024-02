JOPPA, Md. — A crash between two box truck has shut down a portion of northbound I-95 near the Baltimore and Harford County line.

The collision occurred Thursday around 2:30pm prior to exit 74 (MD 152 - Mountain Road), causing backups for miles.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

Maryland State Police are investigating the cause.

As of 4:10pm Tuesday all four northbound lanes in the area remain closed.