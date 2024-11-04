Bowie woman becomes millionaire after reading an article saying she won

BALTIMORE — Prince George's County has a new millionaire, but she didn't realize it at first.

The Bowie woman plays Lottery games once or twice a year and has her mom to thank.

She was at the gas station when when her mom talked her into a ticket that lead to a $1.8 million win.

It took some time for her to realize she was a millionaire because her mom took the ticket home.

When her mom scanned the ticket, she got a text that said "go to lottery."

"I didn’t think it was real. I wasn’t sure it was real until the next day,” the winner said.

The new millionaire saw an article on the Maryland Lottery website that said the winning ticket was sold in Glenn Dale at Chesapeake Market.

That's where she purchased her ticket.

This is the first Multi-Match jackpot win since the jackpot was last hit in the Aug. 1 drawing. She had no idea the jackpot was over $1 million when she purchased the ticket.