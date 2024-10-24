Bowie police officer indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at unarmed man

BOWIE, Md. — A police officer in Bowie has been indicted on Thursday on attempted murder charges, the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office announced.

According to officials, Sgt. Robert Warrington, a 12-year veteran of the City of Bowie Police Department, pulled over to help a driver who appeared to be stranded on Cottington Road on September 12.

After a short conversation with a man who crossed the median and walked past him, Warrington aimed at him and fired his weapon.

Although the man was not hit, a passing vehicle was.

Warrington faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of misconduct in office.

“We are pleased with this indictment and feel that it is fair based on the circumstances, we applaud Chief Dwayne Preston and the entire City of Bowie Police Department for their transparency during this investigation,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.