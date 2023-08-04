Bowie man sentenced to 65 years after killing woman that was reading the Bible

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The man responsible for killing a 56-year-old woman on New Year's Day has been sentenced.

Sammie Warren, 27, has been sentenced to 65 years suspend all but 50.

Warren killed Filomena Vasquez as she was sitting in her kitchen on New Year's Day reading her Bible, in preparation for a sermon on the radio.

The incident took place on January 1, 2020, stemming from a dispute between Warren and Vasquez's son.

Warren bought a car from him a week before the shooting and was trying to get his money back after the car stopped working within 12 hours of the purchase.

When the son refused to refund the money, Warren began making threats.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Prince George's County, Warren was sentenced to 30 years on second-degree murder, 15 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and five years for the illegal possession of a regulated firearm.