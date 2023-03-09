Bossman to perform at Hard Rock Cafe

BALTIMORE, Md — Local rapper Bossman is hosting a fans only experience downtown this Sunday.

It's to celebrate the 20 anniversary of his debut album "Law and Order”. Bossman will be at the Hard Rock café from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. for a meet and greet with fans and to perform a live taping of his concert for his upcoming documentary.

Several special guest will make an appearance the legendary DJ Rod Lee and the “Park Heights Strut” king himself Bunkey Junior.

Sunday’s event is free however you still must RSVP to attend which you can do here.

But the fun and fan interaction does not stop there. In an Instagram video, Bossman says he’s looking for 23 fans to be part of the documentary. He’s asking fans to send a video of themselves to his Instagram sharing their favorite memories from listening to his album “Law and Order” and how the album made them feel.