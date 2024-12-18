Watch Now
What you need to know about the New Year's Eve celebration at the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve in Baltimore?

BOPA announced details for the 2024 New Year's Eve celebration on Wednesday.

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater Stage with music by DJ Oji Morris. Listeners may recognize his voice from his radio show "The Underground Experience."

It will also feature live music by The Experience.

Following their performance, Mayor Brandon Scott will lead the New Year's Eve countdown to kick off the fireworks at midnight.

