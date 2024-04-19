Boonsboro Police Chief Kevin Morgan died last weekend after suffering an on-duty medical emergency

BOONSBORO, Md. — The chief of a small town Maryland police department will be laid to rest Saturday.

Kevin Eugene Morgan died April 13, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

The 63-year-old was chief of the Boonsboro Police Department, after having served over 25 years with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Overall, Morgan spent more than 41 years in law enforcement.

Morgan is survived by his life partner Mary Pat Kulina, along with daughter Kristen Rosenberg (Robert) and son Andy Morgan.

According to his obituary, Morgan "had a love for dogs and worked and trained Police K9’s and detection dogs."

On April 11 a celebration of life will be held at Cochran Auction House on Mapleville Road starting at 11am. Visitation will be held two hours prior, at 9am. The burial ceremony is private.

In honor of Morgan, Governor Wes Moore ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Saturday at sunset.

"Chief Morgan defined what it means to be a Marylander. Our entire state is mourning this loss," said Moore. "Our hearts and our prayers are with all who loved him—from family and friends to his fellow officers in Boonsboro. Together, we will carry forward his torch of selfless service and Maryland pride."