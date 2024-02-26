BALTIMORE — Book it! The Baltimore Book Festival is back! Get ready to turn the page on Waverly Main Street from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th.

This year marks a special milestone as the festival commemorates its 25th anniversary. Don't forget to bring a card and join in singing Happy Birthday to this beloved event!

Over the years, the Baltimore Book Festival has blossomed into a vital platform for local authors, book vendors, and small businesses to showcase their talents and offerings. It's a gathering that breathes life into paragraphs, making literature more accessible and relevant to Baltimoreans.

Baltimore itself has long been a literary hub, inspiring generations of beloved authors to share their stories. From the iconic works of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Edgar Allan Poe to the contemporary voices of D. Watkins and Ta-Nehisi Coates, the city's rich literary heritage continues to push the pen.

Attendees can expect an array of activities to engage with literature in all its forms. From literary salons and panel talks to writing workshops, poetry readings, author discussions, book signings, children's activities, and live podcast recordings, there's something for everyone to enjoy and explore.

