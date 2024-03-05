Watch Now
Bomb threat under investigation at Aberdeen High School

Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 12:58:15-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police are investigating a bomb threat at Aberdeen High School.

On March 5, around 2:27 a.m., officers learned of a potential bomb threat at the high school.

An employee of the school reported a threat was received on social media and forwarded images with commentary to investigators.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the message's origins.

The threat is not being investigating as credible and there is no threat to the school's students and staff.

