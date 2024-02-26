Bomb threat investigated at Loyola University in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Loyola University in Baltimore was forced to shelter in place early Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

According to an alert on the university's website, the threat specifically addressed the Evergreen campus.

Police say they were called to the scene of a bomb scare on the 4500 block of N Charles St at around 1:30 p.m.

The University said the threat was later determined to not be credible and police say that the investigation into that threat was closed.

However, officers were called to the scene of a second bomb threat nearby, at the 4700 block of N Charles St just before 3 p.m.

As of 4:15 p.m. that investigation is ongoing.

Classes at Loyola University going on at the time of the threat were canceled, but those beginning at 4 p.m. went ahead on schedule.

There is no word yet on a potential culprit.