RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police are currently investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter in Randallstown.

Officials say the call came at 11:20 a.m.

Police are still on scene investigating the situation.

Baltimore county police department investigating bomb threat at Walmart liberty plaza at liberty Road pic.twitter.com/Vn6Kg0bLsO — manny locke (@realmannynation) November 5, 2023

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*