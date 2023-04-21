Bomb Squad and ATF Baltimore respond to house fire in Westminster

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with members of the Bomb Squad, were assisted by ATF Baltimore at a house fire in Westminster Friday afternoon.

According to Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, there was minor damage to the house and traffic will not be impacted.

One person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their injuries at this time.

The type of damage is why they called in ATF, according to Alkire.

This incident is still under investigation.