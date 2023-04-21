Bomb Squad and ATF Baltimore respond to house fire in Westminster

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with members of the Bomb Squad, were assisted by ATF Baltimore at a house fire in Westminster Friday afternoon.
According to Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, there was minor damage to the house and traffic will not be impacted.
One person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their injuries at this time.
The type of damage is why they called in ATF, according to Alkire.
This incident is still under investigation.
An investigation continues in the 300 block of Parisian Way in Westminster. Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with members of our Bomb Squad are being assisted by @ATFBaltimore after a house fire. This is an active scene and we will update the the cause ASAP. @CCSheriffMD pic.twitter.com/xNkJ2madeQ— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) April 21, 2023