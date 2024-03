BALTIMORE — Repairs on two Baltimore pools will cost more and take longer to fix.

The Board of Estimates approved spending nearly $232,000 on Patterson Park and Ambrose Kennedy pools.

This is on top of nearly $4 million in spending approved last year.

The new money gives the contractor 180 more days to get the work done.

Patterson Park Pool is set to be done just before Memorial Day weekend, when pools usually open for the summer.

There is no completion date for the work at Ambrose Kennedy Pool.