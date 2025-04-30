Body-worn camera footage shows Queen Anne's County deputy being struck by drunk driver

CENTREVILLE, Md. — A Queen Anne's County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being struck in the line of duty by a suspected drunk driver.

It happened around 11:19pm Sunday, along eastbound Route 50, near Romancoke Road.

That's where Deputy First Class Schulz was in the middle of a traffic stop, when his patrol car was suddenly hit from behind by a speeding car.

The collision was captured on Schulz's body-worn camera, showing immediate impact, while he sat radioing to dispatch. Body-worn camera footage shows Queen Anne's County deputy being by drunk driver

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash caused Schulz's cruiser to collide with the vehicle he'd already stopped.

The impaired driver's car became disabled, allowing for deputies to arrest 35-year-old Christopher Teta on a slew of charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office

Teta reportedly failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and smelled of alcohol. He refused a breathalyzer.

Schulz was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

"This serves as a stark reminder that impaired driving endangers everyone on the road, including law enforcement officers who are simply doing their jobs. This could have easily ended in unimaginable tragedy," said Sheriff Gary Hofmann. "Maryland’s Move Over law exists to protect those who serve, and it must be taken seriously. Our deputies put themselves in harm’s way every day, but incidents like this are preventable when drivers make responsible choices."

