Body-worn camera footage shows BPD officer shooting knife charging suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a man standing naked on the corner ended up charging them with a machete leading to gunfire.

Body-worn camera footage of the December 30 incident was released on Thursday.

It took place on the third-floor of an apartment apartment building that sits atop a convenience store at 2001 W. Pratt Street.

Officers were initially called to the area for a report of a burglary.

On scene police discovered 37-year-old Russom Gebretsadik standing naked outside on the corner.

By the time officers could get out of their vehicles to speak with him, Gebretsadik had wandered inside the store.

The clerk inside told police he'd gone to the back of the store, and up a stairwell which leads to multiple apartments.

As officers attempted to locate Gebretsadik, he appeared from atop the steps and threw what appeared to be an extension cord at them.

After trying to reach him for a second time, Gebretsadik tossed what officers initially described as feces.

Later in the video the officers are heard saying they believe it was food.

Backup units soon arrived with a ballistic shield, where for a third time they go up the stairs in search of Gebretsadik.

Suddenly the video shows a now clothed Gebretsadik armed with a large machete charging towards police.

Officer James Stokes reacts by firing five shots, striking Gebretsadik once in the leg.

No officers were seriously injured during the incident. Two sharp edged weapons were recovered at the scene.

Gebretsadik survived his wounds and was charged with attempted murder. He's scheduled to go to trial on January 22.

It's unclear if he was the burglary suspect officers were initially called for, although court records show his home address being where the shooting occurred.

