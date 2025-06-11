Body recovered in Cecil County possibly related to missing 3-year-old from Delaware

Maryland State Police say they are leading an investigation into a missing 3-year-old from Delaware, following the recovery of a body in Cecil County.

WPVI Chopper - Perryville Missing Child Search

"Human remains consistent with that of a child were recovered in a vacant lot by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit in Cecil County around 1:45pm today," Maryland State Police tells WMAR-2 News. "Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney in Cecil County."

Investigators with the State Police are working with the FBI and the New Castle County Police Department

"Sadly, this incident is now being treated as a homicide investigation by the Maryland State Police," the New Castle County Police Department said in an investigative update on the Amber Alert previously issued.

Nola Dinkins, the 3-year-old, was reported missing to police by her mother. She told police that the girl had been abducted by an armed man on the side of a road.

"As a result of the investigation, detectives determined the initial account of the incident given by the mother was false," said New Castle County Police

Maryland State Police added that they are waiting on a positive identification of the body found today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.