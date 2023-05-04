Body pulled from Inner Harbor Thursday afternoon

BALTIMORE — Baltimore emergency responders pulled a body out of the Inner Harbor just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the incident.

Fire trucks responded to the the 100 block of President Street to assist, and Special Operations members helped remove the person from the water.

People in the area can expect traffic delays.

There's no word on how the person died or how they ended up in the water.

This story is developing and will be updated once we learn more details.