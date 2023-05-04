Watch Now
Body pulled from Inner Harbor Thursday afternoon

Baltimore City Inner Harbor Water Recovery
Mikey Seitz/WMAR-2 News
Emergency responders work to pull a body out of the Inner Harbor in Baltimore City on Thursday, May 4.
Baltimore City Inner Harbor Water Recovery
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:16:09-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore emergency responders pulled a body out of the Inner Harbor just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the incident.

Fire trucks responded to the the 100 block of President Street to assist, and Special Operations members helped remove the person from the water.

People in the area can expect traffic delays.

There's no word on how the person died or how they ended up in the water.

This story is developing and will be updated once we learn more details.

