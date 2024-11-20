Watch Now
Body pulled from Dundee Creek Marina, vehicle tied to missing person report

thumbnail_IMG_6476.jpg
Erick Ferris
thumbnail_IMG_6476.jpg
BALTIMORE COUNTY — A body was pulled from the Dundee Creek Marina Wednesday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., numerous agencies, including Baltimore County Police and the Natural Resource Police, responded for the report of a submerged vehicle.

A little under an hour later, a body was removed from the water. The vehicle was removed shortly after.

Police say the vehicle went down the boat ramp to get in the water and is associated with a missing person report in Baltimore County.

Lt. Kevin Kelly with the Maryland Natural Resources Police speaks about recovering the body.

Lt. Kevin Kelly speaks on the body recovered from Dundee Creek Marina

The body pulled from the water has yet to be identified.

This incident remains under investigation.

