Body of missing 4-year-old discovered in Garrett County pond

Posted at 8:48 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 08:49:26-04

OAKLAND, Md. — The body of a missing child was discovered in a Garrett County pond Thursday night.

Fox Piper, 4, had been reported missing from his home in Oakland just hours earlier.

Family members told Maryland State Police that Piper was last seen around 6:30pm on the front porch of their home on Temperance Way.

A search was launched by air and land including the use of helicopters and K-9s.

Around 10pm dive crews pulled Piper from a pond, a short distance from his home. He died on scene.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

