CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Natural Resources Police recovered a body from Tome's Landing Marina in Port Deposit Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area for a report of a body in the water.

Cecil County Fire Department made a recovery of an 83-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on the cause of death at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.