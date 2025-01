HALETHORPE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Halethorpe on Sunday.

Officers found the body in the 4700 block of Aldgate Green.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Herson N. Velasquez-Ruiz.

Authorities say due to the circumstances surrounding the investigation, homicide detectives have taken over.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).