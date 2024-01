BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police found a person's body along the road Monday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m., officers responded to the 10000 block of Belair Road for reports of an unconscious person.

Police say they found the deceased person who showed obvious signs of trauma.

This incident is under investigation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.