Body found in Charles County quarry believed to be missing 10-year-old Maddelynn Wallace

WALDORF, Md. — Investigators believe they've recovered the body of a 10-year-old girl with autism who went missing Saturday evening in Charles County.

Maddelynn Wallace was last seen alive near her home on Turner Road in the Malcolm area of Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office launched an all out 16 hour search before making a grave discovery Sunday afternoon.

Crews located a body in a deep water-filled quarry near Maddelynn's neighborhood.

Although the Medical Examiner still has to positively identify the body as Maddelynn's, the Sheriff indicated it's likely her.

"Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff's Office are heartbroken to share the update that a body was recovered from a deep, water-filled quarry a short time ago in the area that Maddelynn went missing," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with Maddelynn's family. Please pray for Maddelynn's family during this unthinkable tragedy."

At this point detectives do not suspect any foul play.