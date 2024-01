BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is investigating after a body was discovered in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday morning.

The victim, an unidentified man, was found in a vacant building in the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street.

Police say he was suffering from trauma to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.