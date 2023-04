GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A body discovered along the Potomac River on April 3 has been identified.

Police arrived to the area of the Angler's boat ramp for reports of a body in the water.

The medical examiner identified the body as 56-year-old Neil Bernstein of Rockville.

Police say Bernstein was last seen and reported missing on February 17 in Great Falls Park near Macarthur Boulevard.