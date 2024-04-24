Bobby Boyes would be 66-years-old today, he went missing at age 10 in Calvert County

PORT REPUBLIC, Md. — Bobby Boyes would have turned 66-years-old on Wednesday.

He went missing the day after Christmas 1968, when he was just 10-years-old, walking home from a neighbor's on Wash Hance Road in Calvert County.

“How does that happen?" Joy Lee, Bobby's sister, wonders all these years later. "His [pet] deer comes home but without him.”

With no leads to go on, the case has since turned cold.

A new detective, Sergeant Kemery Hunt, took over the investigation in 2021 and his hoping to put Bobby's disappearance in the public eye.

“We’ve delved into this case deeply, and our plan of attack was to knock on every door that we can,” Hunt said. “The original investigators also poured a tremendous amount of time into this case, but it’s just a puzzle that can’t be solved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hunt at 410-535-1400 or kemery.hunt@maryland.gov.

“Deep down, I know, someone knows something, but time is ticking. I’m pleading to anyone who may know anything to reach out to local authorities," Lee said.

Here is what Bobby could look like today.