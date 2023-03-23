Bob Woodward to speak at McDaniel College commencement

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Investigative reporter Bob Woodward, who most recently covered the Trump White House in two controversial books, will be one of the commencement speakers at McDaniel College's graduation ceremony in May.

The Westminster college announced today that Woodward will be speaking at the undergraduate ceremony on May 20, at 2 p.m.

Former president Donald Trump was reportedly outraged by Woodward's book "Fear" in 2018, and also defended comments he made about the global pandemic in Woodward's 2020 book "Rage."

Woodward has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes, for covering the 1973 Watergate scandal and for covering the 9/11 attacks. He has 21 bestsellers, including "All the President's Men" and most recently "Peril," on the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration.

McDaniel College's graduate ceremony speaker will be Sharon Love, founder of the One Love Foundation after her daughter Yeardley was killed by her ex-boyfriend.