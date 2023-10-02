Watch Now
Bob Dylan coming to Baltimore

Vince Bucci/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Bob Dylan accepts the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year award at the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year show in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 02, 2023
BALTIMORE — Legendary songwriter Bob Dylan will be stopping in Baltimore as part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways tour.

He will perform at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Nov. 24 and 25, announced Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. (The orchestra will not be in the performance.)

The show marks the launch of the concert hall's "Live at the Meyerhoff" series, which will include visits from Fran Lebowitz, David Sedaris, and Nurse Blake, among others.

Bob Dylan's tour is a celebration of his 39th studio album of the same name, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." The tour is running through 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Oct. 6, with a local presale starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 5.

