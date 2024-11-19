Board Chair and Vice Chair resign from City Board of School Commissioners

BALTIMORE — There's been a shakeup within the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners.

Board Chair Ronald S. McFadden and Vice Chair Shantell L. Roberts have resigned. Both leaders chose to step down after more than five years of service to the district.

McFadden was appointed to the Board in 2018, serving as Vice Chair from 2021 and filling the vacancy created by the Board Chair Johnette A. Richardson.

Roberts was appointed in 2019.

Under their tenure, the Board increased funding and access to the arts, expanded opportunities for student leaders and led the district through the pandemic.