Blumhouse + AMC bring Halloween to Baltimore in March

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Get ready to SCREAM!



October 31st will be coming early for Charm City—March 29th, to be exact.

Blumhouse and AMC theaters will host the first “Halfway to Halloween Film Festival” in select cities around the nation, and Baltimore is one of them.

The festival will run for five frightening days at the AMC theater in White Marsh.

Brave horror movie lovers will have a chance to win giveaways, see sneak peeks, and view never-before-seen messages from directors and talent from the films.

Here's the film schedule:

Friday, March 29: Sinister

Saturday, March 30: The Purge

Sunday, March 31: Ouija: Origin of Evil

Monday, April 1: Insidious (13th year anniversary of the movie’s opening)

Tuesday, April 2: The Invisible Man

Get Tickets here: bit.ly/3THQq75