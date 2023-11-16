Bluford Drew STEM Academy wins Attendance Challenge

BALTIMORE — Congratulations to Bluford Drew STEM Academy!

On Thursday, the school was awarded for the most improved quarterly attendance.

It’s all part of Mayor Scott’s initiative to improve attendance within Baltimore City Schools, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every student attends school every day.

The school was given a trophy in a ceremony held in the morning.

This marks the second winner of the Attendance Challenge, with Booker T. Washington Middle School being honored on August 28, the first day of this school year.