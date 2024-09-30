Bluemercury, Ruxton Mercantile opening in Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — An upscale cosmetics chain and a "modern general store" are the latest businesses to be joining north Baltimore's renovated Village of Cross Keys.

Bluemercury will open Oct. 3, and Ruxton Mercantile will open Oct. 4, announced Cross Keys.

Bluemercury is a national chain that offers a variety of makeup, skincare, cosmetics, and more, including "cult-favorite brands uch as M-61 Skincare, Lune+Aster, Oribe, Sisley-Paris, 111Skin, Augustinus Bader, Briogeo, Obagi, SkinMedica and NEST."

The company says it "pioneered a client-first service model that emphasized hyperpersonalized, high-quality beauty interactions" and "helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive."

Bluemercury will have a ribboncutting at 10 a.m. and the first 120 shoppers that spend $250 or more will get a grand-opening gift valued at more than $300.

Meanwhile, Cross Keys will be the third location for Baltimore's Ruxton Mercantile.

The store offers "elevated essentials for everyday living" and is described as a "modern general store" with items including housewares, accessories, men’s and women’s apparel, gifts, and apothecary and wellness products.

Ruxton Mercantile also has sites on Bellona Avenue in Ruxton, and in North Carolina.

Developer Arsh Mirmiran said in a statement: