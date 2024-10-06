'Block by Block': Eliminating blight and vacant properties in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has endured an epidemic of vacant properties for decades.

These spaces, though hollow, present opportunities for growth.

BUILD (Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development), the Greater Baltimore Committee, the state of Maryland, and others want to revamp/repurpose these empty homes, blocks, and neighborhoods.

Over the weekend, Gov. Moore signed an executive order which will green light money to initiate this process.

“We gather today to celebrate the victories that have come, that have already been gained, through the tireless efforts of BUILD and all of our institutions,” says Rev. Brent A. Brown of Greater Harvest Baptist Church and BUILD Representative.

“We have been able to secure over one billion dollars that has been earmarked towards vacant and abandoned properties throughout the city of Baltimore.”

Rev. Brown says this type of aggressive strategy has paid off for neighborhoods on the east side of the city—Johnston Square and Oliver East.

This money isn’t going to be for facelifts for random one-off properties.

On the contrary, it’s what Rev. Brown calls the “block by block” approach.

“Studies have shown that when we do one whole block at a time, it not only shifts the block but it changes the actual market of that specific community. This kind of bold leadership will be necessary to transform whole blocks, shrink the racial wealth gap, and build an equitable city that prioritizes community voices."

This effort to revamp whole blocks in Baltimore will begin immediately.