Blending function and style

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Adaptive clothing designed by students and worn by people with disabilities will be on display at the third-annual Jemicy and Penn-Mar Inclusive Fashion Show on Friday, April 11.

This year’s event features original designs created by 12 students at the Jemicy School, an independent school in Owings Mills for students with dyslexia or other language-based learning differences.

Modeling the clothes will be 18 people supported by Penn-Mar Human Services, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The clothing blends functionality and style, with practical features such as flexible fabrics, oversized zippers, magnets or ties. The items were custom-made to meet the specific needs of each model, says Penn-Mar’s Greg Miller.

“This event highlights the power of design to bring both confidence and comfort to those we support and proves that fashion can be both functional and beautiful for all,” Miller says.

The event is free to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m. The student designers will showcase their own work first at 5 p.m., then the runway show will take place at 5:45 p.m. A reception will follow.

You can also watch the fashion show livestreaming on the Penn-Mar Human Services Facebook page.