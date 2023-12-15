Black Wall Street awards 15 local business owners making a difference in the community

BALTIMORE — Celebrating east Baltimore's black-owned businesses.

On Thursday, the Joe Manns Black Wall Street Awards honored business owners making a difference in their community.

Fifteen people from east Baltimore got community impact awards. It was a part of East Baltimore Development Incorporated's "Stay & Play" networking event.

"We want to bring together a network of local minority women-owned businesses, but more importantly, we want to celebrate the historic nature of east Baltimore," said Cheryl Washington, president and CEO of East Baltimore Development, Inc.

"There are so many unsung heroes that don't get lifted who have had a positive impact on the community, so tonight we celebrate them," Washington continued.

The award honors the legacy of Joe Manns, who owned a trophy shop in west Baltimore. To date, the award has over 1,900 recipients.