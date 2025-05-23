Black bear spotted in Baltimore County, sources say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed reports of bear sightings in Baltimore County.

Gregg Bortz with DNR told WMAR that the calls started to come in a few weeks ago when the bear was first spotted in the Pikesville and Randallstown areas.

The bear appears to be about 1.5 years old and is likely dispersing, which means it is currently leaving where it was born in search of a new area to live.

Bortz said that this is not uncommon around this time of year and that DNR is not attempting to capture or relocate this bear, but will continue to monitor its movements.

He added that people should give these animals space and allow them to move through the area unobstructed.

Usually, black bears are timid and shy animals that are more likely to flee or climb a tree than be involved in a confrontation.

But, if the bear feels threatened or startled, it may respond in a different manner.

Bortz said eliminating food attractants such as garbage, bird feeders, and pet food is the simplest way to reduce the chances of a bear being attracted to your area.

He said the goal is for the bear to keep moving peacefully on its way to a new place in the wild.

"That's what it wants, and what we want."

Residents can report a bear sighting to a local Wildlife and Heritage office at 410-356-0941.

You can also call DNR's general wildlife line at 410-260-8540.

For more information on what to do when encountering a bear, click here.