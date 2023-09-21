BioBuzz hosts job fair aimed at laid-off Emergent BioSolutions workers

BALTIMORE — More than 400 people were laid off from Emergent BioSolutions last month.

Biobuzz, an organization committed to creating a more connected life science community, hosted a job fair for these people and others in the field with new jobs.

It was held at the City Garage Science and Technology Park on September 8.

Chris Frew, one of the organizers of the job fair said one of its goals is to help keep talented people in Baltimore.

"The biotech market has been going through a tough year. But for a whole plant to close down in Baltimore is a big blow to the city. And one of their employees reached out to us and asked if we could do anything. So we immediately responded with the job fair. We think that with Emergent closing down, we're losing one of the three major employers in biotech in Baltimore. So it's really important that we try to keep these employees here in Maryland, if we can."

For more information on career opportunities and networking events in the biotech community click here.