Bills Mafia donates thousands to Mark Andrews-backed juvenile diabetes charity

Mark Andrews didn't have a great game in the divisional playoffs in Buffalo on Sunday, but Bills fans are doing their best to make him feel better.

Andrews has been receiving death threats and nasty comments following his missed catch that would've tied the game with a 2-point conversion.

Bills fan, Nicholas Howard started a GoFundMe to raise money for Breakthrough TD 1, a diabetes research and advocacy organization. Andrews served as a youth ambassador for them.

He was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at 9 years old so this cause is close to his heart.

Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes. 💜https://t.co/tQfjchcmOx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2025

The original goal of the campaign was $5,000 and now more than 2500 people have donated, increasing the goal to $90,000.

This is not the first time the Bills Mafia has stepped up to help other players charities.

In January 2021, after the Bills beat the Ravens to advance to the AFC championship, fans donated $480,000 to one of Lamar Jackson's favorite charities,Blessings in a Backpack. It is a charity that works to feed elementary school children who are in need on weekends.

Jackson had to leave that game due to concussion protocol. That led one Bills fan on Reddit to donate $25 to the charity and it snowballed from there.

Earlier this season the Bills Mafia raised money for Miami Dolphin's Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa's charity, after he was knocked out with a brutal concussion in the game against the Bills.

In 2018, Andy Dalton completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd, knocking the Ravens out and sending the Bills to their first playoff appearance since 1999. Donations poured into charities supported by Boyd and Dalton.