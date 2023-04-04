Bill to close loophole on streaming child pornography heads to Maryland Senate

Watch Now
Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 04, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland law hasn't caught up with technology, right now people can stream child porn and avoid prosecution.

"Technically there is a giant loophole in state law that allow people to use child pornography as long as it's streaming," said Delegate Robin Grammer, a Republican from Baltimore County.

Since streaming technically isn't possessing, there is little prosecutors can do if the images or videos aren't downloaded.

Delegate Grammer introduced the bill to close this loophole when a family reached out for help.

"It's a little bit sick, it's a little bit surprising but Maryland is really a sanctuary for child pornography right now," said Del. Grammer.

Lisae Jordan with the Maryland coalition against sexual assault is pushing for the bill to get done before the April 10 deadline.

"We are worried about stopping some of the sickest, most horrible behaviors against children and really appreciate the house moving things along, let's go Senate get that through," said Jordan.

Delegate Grammer mentioned some of the sickest acts being attacks on children happening in real time, live.

Some even allow for people to request what is done.

"It's crooked but it's an unfortunate loophole we can't prosecute those people," said Del. Grammer.

The bill passed unanimously in the house, and is awaiting for the Senate to hear it.

