Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bill to close Noah's law loophole revived in Maryland Senate

The bill was waiting to be voted on in committee until last week and is now heading to the house. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/bill-to-close-loophole-in-noahs-law-revived-in-maryland-senate
Noah's law.jpg
Posted at 5:50 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 17:54:54-04

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Tuesday, Maryland Senators voted 45-2 to close a loophole in Noah's law allowing people to avoid ignition interlock systems when they get a DUI.

The loophole let people who get a probation without judgement ruling off the hook for the interlock system since it technically wasn't a conviction.

The bill barely moved for weeks until finally a voting session on Friday put it in the Senate.

The bill now heads to the House where it needs to pass by the April 10th deadline.

The Traffic Safety Coalition sent a letter to the house urging them to act quickly and get the bill passed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices