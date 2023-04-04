Bill to close Noah's law loophole revived in Maryland Senate

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Tuesday, Maryland Senators voted 45-2 to close a loophole in Noah's law allowing people to avoid ignition interlock systems when they get a DUI.

The loophole let people who get a probation without judgement ruling off the hook for the interlock system since it technically wasn't a conviction.

The bill barely moved for weeks until finally a voting session on Friday put it in the Senate.

The bill now heads to the House where it needs to pass by the April 10th deadline.

The Traffic Safety Coalition sent a letter to the house urging them to act quickly and get the bill passed.