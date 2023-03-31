Bill to accelerate minimum wage moving forward without tying it to indexing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore's bill to accelerate minimum wage is moving towards the finish line after passing out of its house committee.

The issue, it's moving without tying the minimum wage to the consumer price index.

"The fight for 15 coalition we're definitely disappointed the Senate decided to remove indexing from the bill cause that was a top priority from us because it has benefits for workers, families communities and our economy," said Kali Schumitz, with the Maryland Center on economic policy.

Tying the minimum wage to the consumer price index would mean as inflation rises so do wages.

It also means the legislature doesn't have to come back in a few years and address this again.

"By 2028, based on what the forecast of inflation is right now, the $15 minimum wage will essentially be less than the $13.25 an hour minimum wage we have today," said Schumitz

Governor Moore spoke with reporters about indexing being ripped from his bill.

"I campaigned on making sure we can get this $15 minimum wage done and we are weeks away from having this bill to my desk that's going to do exactly that, so I can not be more excited that Maryland is leading this," said Moore to reporters.

The benefit of the minimum wage increase isn't lost on the coalition who started this fight more than five years ago.

"163,000 Marylanders will see their wages go up January 1, that's great news for them and their families," said Schumitz.

Now, as the bill is getting close to hitting the governor's desk, a new fight to keep minimum wage rising is on the way.